Altria Group Inc. (MO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is above average at 14.33x. The 36-month beta value for MO is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MO is $49.43, which is $4.82 above than the current price. The public float for MO is 1.78B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of MO on May 30, 2023 was 8.16M shares.

MO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 44.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/23 that Altria Delivers Strong Earnings, Maintains Guidance

MO’s Market Performance

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has experienced a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.47% drop in the past month, and a -4.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for MO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for MO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.67% for the last 200 days.

MO Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares sank -6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.75. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -2.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.17 for the present operating margin

+87.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 64.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74. Equity return is now at value -154.10, with 15.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.