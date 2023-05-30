Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) has dropped by -9.33 compared to previous close of 0.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALLR is $8.00, The public float for ALLR is 19.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.47% of that float. The average trading volume for ALLR on May 30, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

ALLR’s Market Performance

ALLR stock saw a decrease of 4.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -95.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.78% for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.18% for ALLR’s stock, with a -98.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -75.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares sank -29.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3633. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -96.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -132.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.20.

Based on Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.