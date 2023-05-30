Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BABA is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 51 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BABA is $976.38, which is $58.87 above the current price. The public float for BABA is 2.56B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BABA on May 30, 2023 was 24.90M shares.

BABA) stock’s latest price update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.78 in relation to its previous close of 78.78. However, the company has experienced a -3.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/23/23 that Alibaba’s Prized Cloud and AI Arm Is Slashing Jobs. Brace for the IPO.

BABA’s Market Performance

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has seen a -3.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.14% decline in the past month and a -9.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for BABA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.94% for BABA stock, with a simple moving average of -9.29% for the last 200 days.

BABA Trading at -9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BABA fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.10. In addition, Alibaba Group Holding Limited saw -8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BABA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.86 for the present operating margin

+36.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stands at +8.35. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.