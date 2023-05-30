Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) is $7.17, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for ALAR is 3.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALAR on May 30, 2023 was 22.68K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ALAR) stock’s latest price update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 45.83 compared to its previous closing price of 2.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 58.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALAR’s Market Performance

ALAR’s stock has risen by 58.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 64.06% and a quarterly rise of 47.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for Alarum Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 57.77% for ALAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.61% for the last 200 days.

ALAR Trading at 54.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares surge +61.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALAR rose by +58.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, Alarum Technologies Ltd. saw 31.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.45 for the present operating margin

+49.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alarum Technologies Ltd. stands at -70.03. The total capital return value is set at -64.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.67.

Based on Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR), the company’s capital structure generated 22.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.62. Total debt to assets is 13.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.