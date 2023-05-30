Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is above average at 35.59x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is $127.96, which is $23.64 above the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 392.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABNB on May 30, 2023 was 6.13M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has increased by 0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 106.81. However, the company has seen a -2.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Airbnb Second-Quarter Outlook Disappoints

ABNB’s Market Performance

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has seen a -2.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.68% decline in the past month and a -13.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.10% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of -3.08% for the last 200 days.

ABNB Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.88. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 25.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Lin Alfred, who sale 8,153 shares at the price of $106.36 back on May 23. After this action, Lin Alfred now owns 0 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $867,153 using the latest closing price.

Stephenson Dave, the Chief Financial Officer of Airbnb Inc., sale 6,521 shares at $106.28 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Stephenson Dave is holding 152,086 shares at $693,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.