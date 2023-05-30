Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, AFRM stock has gone up by 2.33%, with a monthly gain of 38.58% and a quarterly surge of 9.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.98% for Affirm Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.01% for AFRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) by analysts is $13.56, which is -$0.92 below the current market price. The public float for AFRM is 223.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.37% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of AFRM was 15.04M shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)’s stock price has soared by 2.70 in relation to previous closing price of 13.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +42.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw 45.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Rabois Keith, who sale 17,286 shares at the price of $11.15 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rabois Keith now owns 0 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $192,711 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 17,287 shares at $12.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 17,286 shares at $220,673 based on the most recent closing price.

-43.88 for the present operating margin

+88.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -52.43. The total capital return value is set at -10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.78. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 155.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.87. Total debt to assets is 58.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.51.

To sum up, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.