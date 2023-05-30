Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AMD stock has gone up by 20.04%, with a monthly gain of 45.28% and a quarterly surge of 61.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.12% for AMD’s stock, with a 59.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 527.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is $106.00, which is -$23.6 below the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMD on May 30, 2023 was 65.49M shares.

AMD) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has increased by 5.55 compared to its previous closing price of 120.35. However, the company has seen a 20.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/26/23 that Nvidia Stock Steady as Market Cap Sits Just Below $1 Trillion

AMD Trading at 33.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +42.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +20.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.26. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 96.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from SMITH DARLA M, who sale 3,873 shares at the price of $96.86 back on May 15. After this action, SMITH DARLA M now owns 7,553 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $375,151 using the latest closing price.

Papermaster Mark D, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $85.14 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Papermaster Mark D is holding 1,516,945 shares at $2,554,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.