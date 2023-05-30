Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has seen a 0.09% increase in the past week, with a 1.35% gain in the past month, and a 2.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for ATVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.00% for ATVI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is 33.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATVI is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is $91.14, which is $12.48 above the current market price. The public float for ATVI is 775.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On May 30, 2023, ATVI’s average trading volume was 7.38M shares.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)’s stock price has increased by 1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 77.14. However, the company has seen a 0.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that Wall Street Thinks Microsoft’s Activision Deal Faces Long Odds. This Analyst Is Upbeat.

ATVI Trading at -2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATVI rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.17. In addition, Activision Blizzard Inc. saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATVI starting from NOLAN PETER J, who purchase 13,160 shares at the price of $75.99 back on May 03. After this action, NOLAN PETER J now owns 174,777 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc., valued at $1,000,005 using the latest closing price.

Alegre Daniel, the President and COO of Activision Blizzard Inc., sale 8,847 shares at $78.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Alegre Daniel is holding 156,170 shares at $694,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.86 for the present operating margin

+70.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at +20.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.81. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.69. Total debt to assets is 14.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.