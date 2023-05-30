AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) has increased by 16.84 when compared to last closing price of 0.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Right Now?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACRX is 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACRX is $4.00, which is $2.89 above the current price. The public float for ACRX is 7.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRX on May 30, 2023 was 210.11K shares.

ACRX’s Market Performance

ACRX stock saw an increase of 40.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 64.44% and a quarterly increase of -18.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.60% for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.93% for ACRX’s stock, with a -56.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACRX Trading at 55.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.43%, as shares surge +65.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX rose by +40.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7724. In addition, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -50.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRX starting from Angotti Vincent J., who purchase 46,400 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Jun 07. After this action, Angotti Vincent J. now owns 1,016,919 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $10,333 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.10 for the present operating margin

-46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +2400.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.