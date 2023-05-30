The stock of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has seen a 15.08% increase in the past week, with a 39.66% gain in the past month, and a -24.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.49% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.07% for EGHT’s stock, with a -4.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is $5.33, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 108.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.84% of that float. On May 30, 2023, EGHT’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

EGHT stock's latest price update

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)’s stock price has soared by 12.57 in relation to previous closing price of 3.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGHT Trading at 16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +43.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +15.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Wilson Samuel C., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $3.13 back on May 17. After this action, Wilson Samuel C. now owns 746,308 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $6,260 using the latest closing price.

Middleton Hunter, the Chief Product Officer of 8×8 Inc., sale 402 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Middleton Hunter is holding 290,497 shares at $1,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -9.83. Equity return is now at value -71.70, with -8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.