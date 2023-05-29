Yelp Inc. (YELP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is 68.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YELP is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Yelp Inc. (YELP) is $33.67, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for YELP is 66.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On May 29, 2023, YELP’s average trading volume was 631.70K shares.

YELP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) has increased by 0.86 when compared to last closing price of 33.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

YELP’s Market Performance

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has experienced a 3.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.72% rise in the past month, and a 12.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for YELP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.12% for YELP stock, with a simple moving average of 7.52% for the last 200 days.

YELP Trading at 12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YELP rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.71. In addition, Yelp Inc. saw 23.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YELP starting from Eaton Sam, who sale 10,181 shares at the price of $32.31 back on May 22. After this action, Eaton Sam now owns 216,165 shares of Yelp Inc., valued at $328,923 using the latest closing price.

Orr Carmen, the Chief People Officer of Yelp Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $32.31 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Orr Carmen is holding 101,006 shares at $258,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+85.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yelp Inc. stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.34. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Yelp Inc. (YELP), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 12.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yelp Inc. (YELP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.