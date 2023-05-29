Home  »  Companies   »  YanGuFang International Group Co. Ltd. (YGF) Stock...

YanGuFang International Group Co. Ltd. (YGF) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.73% for YanGuFang International Group Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.55% for YGF’s stock, with a 0.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YanGuFang International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGF) Right Now?

YanGuFang International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for YGF is 5.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YGF on May 29, 2023 was 120.72K shares.

YGF) stock’s latest price update

YanGuFang International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.95 compared to its previous closing price of 3.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YGF Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YGF fell by -0.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, YanGuFang International Group Co. Ltd. saw -9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YanGuFang International Group Co. Ltd. (YGF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

