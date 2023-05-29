Home  »  Trending   »  WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Stock: Evaluating the...

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has gone up by 11.57% for the week, with a -11.92% drop in the past month and a -7.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.25% for WNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.70% for WNS’s stock, with a -5.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is above average at 29.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) is $107.78, which is $28.7 above the current market price. The public float for WNS is 25.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WNS on May 29, 2023 was 242.29K shares.

WNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) has jumped by 2.00 compared to previous close of 77.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WNS Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNS rose by +11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.93. In addition, WNS (Holdings) Limited saw -0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.58 for the present operating margin
  • +32.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for WNS (Holdings) Limited stands at +11.22. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

