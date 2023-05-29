Wingstop Inc. (WING) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Wingstop Inc. (WING) has gone down by -2.89% for the week, with a 0.86% rise in the past month and a 15.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for WING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for WING’s stock, with a 26.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Right Now?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 100.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wingstop Inc. (WING) is $214.93, which is $11.79 above the current market price. The public float for WING is 29.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WING on May 29, 2023 was 585.13K shares.

WING) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) has decreased by -0.16 when compared to last closing price of 201.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WING Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.80. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw 45.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Skipworth Michael, who sale 4,910 shares at the price of $208.21 back on May 05. After this action, Skipworth Michael now owns 19,242 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $1,022,311 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD WESLEY S, the Director of Wingstop Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $206.65 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that MCDONALD WESLEY S is holding 5,310 shares at $309,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+79.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 36.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with 14.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wingstop Inc. (WING) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.