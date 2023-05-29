WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) has jumped by 1.02 compared to previous close of 7.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) is $15.08, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for WOW is 53.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOW on May 29, 2023 was 401.34K shares.

WOW’s Market Performance

The stock of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a -29.31% drop in the past month, and a -25.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.90% for WOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.85% for WOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.89% for the last 200 days.

WOW Trading at -19.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -30.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc. saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from Schena Don, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.29 back on Sep 13. After this action, Schena Don now owns 220,225 shares of WideOpenWest Inc., valued at $91,442 using the latest closing price.

Martin Donald Craig, the General Counsel and Secretary of WideOpenWest Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $18.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Martin Donald Craig is holding 330,208 shares at $413,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.71 for the present operating margin

+26.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for WideOpenWest Inc. stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW), the company’s capital structure generated 132.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.90. Total debt to assets is 44.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.