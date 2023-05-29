Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is $145.50, which is $12.61 above the current market price. The public float for WHR is 53.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WHR on May 29, 2023 was 795.88K shares.

WHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has jumped by 1.46 compared to previous close of 132.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/11/23 that Whirlpool Stock Is Upgraded. Cost Cuts Should Drive Margins Higher.

WHR’s Market Performance

WHR’s stock has risen by 2.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.86% and a quarterly drop of -3.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Whirlpool Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for WHR’s stock, with a -6.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WHR Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.07. In addition, Whirlpool Corporation saw -5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Conley Christopher S, who sale 1,535 shares at the price of $147.20 back on Feb 14. After this action, Conley Christopher S now owns 2,384 shares of Whirlpool Corporation, valued at $225,952 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.11 for the present operating margin

+15.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corporation stands at -7.70. The total capital return value is set at 11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.57. Equity return is now at value -63.80, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 350.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.83. Total debt to assets is 47.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 340.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.