What Recent Market Trends Mean for So-Young International Inc.’s (SY) Stock

The stock of So-Young International Inc. (SY) has gone down by -10.89% for the week, with a -8.30% drop in the past month and a -19.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.99% for SY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.47% for SY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 36.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SY is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SY is $20.65, which is $0.75 above than the current price. The public float for SY is 72.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. The average trading volume of SY on May 29, 2023 was 355.69K shares.

SY) stock’s latest price update

SY Trading at -10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -17.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY fell by -10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, So-Young International Inc. saw 71.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.17 for the present operating margin

+68.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc. stands at -5.21. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In summary, So-Young International Inc. (SY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.