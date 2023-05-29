What Recent Market Trends Mean for Energous Corporation’s (WATT) Stock

In the past week, WATT stock has gone down by -2.94%, with a monthly decline of -11.50% and a quarterly plunge of -47.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.99% for Energous Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.58% for WATT stock, with a simple moving average of -63.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WATT is 2.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Energous Corporation (WATT) is $1.38, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for WATT is 76.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On May 29, 2023, WATT’s average trading volume was 334.15K shares.

WATT) stock’s latest price update

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.06 in relation to its previous close of 0.31. However, the company has experienced a -2.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WATT Trading at -26.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares sank -16.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WATT fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3434. In addition, Energous Corporation saw -62.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WATT starting from MANNINA WILLIAM T, who sale 3,981 shares at the price of $0.30 back on May 15. After this action, MANNINA WILLIAM T now owns 204,228 shares of Energous Corporation, valued at $1,201 using the latest closing price.

Johnston Cesar, the Chief Executive Officer of Energous Corporation, sale 4,450 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Johnston Cesar is holding 793,011 shares at $2,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WATT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3040.91 for the present operating margin

-164.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energous Corporation stands at -3086.41. The total capital return value is set at -69.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.05. Equity return is now at value -94.00, with -77.20 for asset returns.

Based on Energous Corporation (WATT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.40. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energous Corporation (WATT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.