What Recent Market Trends Mean for Electra Battery Materials Corporation’s (ELBM) Stock

In the past week, ELBM stock has gone down by -22.96%, with a monthly decline of -44.09% and a quarterly plunge of -50.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.44% for Electra Battery Materials Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.86% for ELBM’s stock, with a -56.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is $5.13, The public float for ELBM is 32.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELBM on May 29, 2023 was 76.13K shares.

ELBM) stock’s latest price update

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELBM Trading at -40.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.40%, as shares sank -44.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM fell by -22.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4633. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corporation saw -37.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.