Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has seen a 0.63% increase in the past week, with a 0.43% gain in the past month, and a -4.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for WERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.94% for WERN stock, with a simple moving average of 3.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is above average at 12.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is $50.29, which is $6.2 above the current market price. The public float for WERN is 58.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WERN on May 29, 2023 was 547.74K shares.

WERN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) has decreased by -0.64 when compared to last closing price of 45.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WERN Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.15. In addition, Werner Enterprises Inc. saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WERN starting from Tapio Carmen A, who purchase 1,170 shares at the price of $42.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, Tapio Carmen A now owns 6,284 shares of Werner Enterprises Inc., valued at $49,373 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.