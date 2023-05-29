Waters Corporation (WAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.40 in relation to its previous close of 259.56. However, the company has experienced a -2.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is 22.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WAT is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Waters Corporation (WAT) is $312.73, which is $54.16 above the current market price. The public float for WAT is 58.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On May 29, 2023, WAT’s average trading volume was 480.83K shares.

WAT’s Market Performance

WAT stock saw a decrease of -2.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Waters Corporation (WAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.27% for WAT stock, with a simple moving average of -16.22% for the last 200 days.

WAT Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $276.05. In addition, Waters Corporation saw -23.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from VERGNANO MARK P, who purchase 3,185 shares at the price of $313.32 back on Feb 28. After this action, VERGNANO MARK P now owns 3,557 shares of Waters Corporation, valued at $997,927 using the latest closing price.

CONARD EDWARD, the Director of Waters Corporation, sale 1,059 shares at $334.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that CONARD EDWARD is holding 74,224 shares at $354,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Equity return is now at value 146.40, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Waters Corporation (WAT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.