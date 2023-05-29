Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) is 6.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WAFD is 0.83.

The public float for WAFD is 64.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% of that float. On May 29, 2023, WAFD’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

WAFD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) has increased by 1.17 when compared to last closing price of 26.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WAFD’s Market Performance

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has experienced a 1.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.90% drop in the past month, and a -24.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for WAFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for WAFD stock, with a simple moving average of -18.25% for the last 200 days.

WAFD Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFD rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.18. In addition, Washington Federal Inc. saw -20.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAFD starting from GRANT DAVID K, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $13.72 back on May 15. After this action, GRANT DAVID K now owns 20,000 shares of Washington Federal Inc., valued at $68,600 using the latest closing price.

GRANT DAVID K, the Director of Washington Federal Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $24.93 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that GRANT DAVID K is holding 57,629 shares at $249,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFD

Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.