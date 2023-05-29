Home  »  Business   »  WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) Stock: A Closer ...

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The volatility ratio for the week is 15.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.70% for WLGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.54% for WLGS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) Right Now?

The public float for WLGS is 14.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WLGS on May 29, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

WLGS) stock’s latest price update

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS)’s stock price has decreased by -10.43 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. However, the company has seen a -16.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WLGS Trading at -25.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.42%, as shares sank -34.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLGS fell by -16.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7543. In addition, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. saw -52.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLGS

Equity return is now at value 48.00, with -26.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

