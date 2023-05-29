Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) has increased by 0.29 when compared to last closing price of 24.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is 7.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WNC is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is $31.70, which is $7.53 above the current market price. The public float for WNC is 47.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.36% of that float. On May 29, 2023, WNC’s average trading volume was 607.84K shares.

WNC’s Market Performance

WNC’s stock has seen a -4.88% decrease for the week, with a -7.00% drop in the past month and a -8.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for Wabash National Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.34% for WNC’s stock, with a 7.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WNC Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNC fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.42. In addition, Wabash National Corporation saw 6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNC starting from Magee Larry J, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $26.15 back on May 01. After this action, Magee Larry J now owns 111,874 shares of Wabash National Corporation, valued at $339,963 using the latest closing price.

Smith Dustin T, the SVP, Chief Strategy Officer of Wabash National Corporation, sale 41,327 shares at $27.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Smith Dustin T is holding 59,398 shares at $1,126,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabash National Corporation stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.28. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wabash National Corporation (WNC), the company’s capital structure generated 105.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.30. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.