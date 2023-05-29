Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) is 7.67x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) is $22.67, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for VTS is 22.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On May 29, 2023, VTS’s average trading volume was 383.82K shares.

VTS) stock’s latest price update

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.36 in comparison to its previous close of 22.09, however, the company has experienced a 2.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VTS’s Market Performance

VTS’s stock has risen by 2.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.14% and a quarterly rise of 21.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Vitesse Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.53% for VTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.72% for the last 200 days.

VTS Trading at 15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTS rose by +2.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.53. In addition, Vitesse Energy Inc. saw 24.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTS starting from STEINBERG JOSEPH S, who purchase 158,000 shares at the price of $16.99 back on Mar 22. After this action, STEINBERG JOSEPH S now owns 487,047 shares of Vitesse Energy Inc., valued at $2,684,420 using the latest closing price.

Gerrity Robert W, the Chief Executive Officer of Vitesse Energy Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $16.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Gerrity Robert W is holding 154,099 shares at $84,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.28 for the present operating margin

+54.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vitesse Energy Inc. stands at +39.63. The total capital return value is set at 25.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.08.

Based on Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.78. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.78.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.