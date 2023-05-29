Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) is $14.80, which is $13.34 above the current market price. The public float for VIRX is 33.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VIRX on May 29, 2023 was 197.36K shares.

VIRX) stock’s latest price update

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.35 in relation to its previous close of 1.48. However, the company has experienced a -31.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VIRX’s Market Performance

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) has seen a -31.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.31% gain in the past month and a -12.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.57% for VIRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.64% for VIRX’s stock, with a -43.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIRX Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.66%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRX fell by -31.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3905. In addition, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRX starting from Chevallard Daniel R., who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $1.42 back on May 25. After this action, Chevallard Daniel R. now owns 92,277 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,160 using the latest closing price.

Chevallard Daniel R., the CFO and COO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,599 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Chevallard Daniel R. is holding 89,023 shares at $6,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRX

The total capital return value is set at -54.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.06. Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -57.60 for asset returns.

Based on Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 41.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.16. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.