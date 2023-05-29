Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VSAT is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Viasat Inc. (VSAT) is $54.00, which is $8.7 above the current market price. The public float for VSAT is 71.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.89% of that float. On May 29, 2023, VSAT’s average trading volume was 740.50K shares.

VSAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has jumped by 1.94 compared to previous close of 44.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/28/22 that In Satellites, Antitrust Could Lead to Less Competition

VSAT’s Market Performance

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has seen a 12.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 35.30% gain in the past month and a 37.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.42% for VSAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.62% for the last 200 days.

VSAT Trading at 27.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +29.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.09. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw 43.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 735 shares at the price of $45.00 back on May 23. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 9,949 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $33,075 using the latest closing price.

Miller Craig Andrew, the Pres. Government Systems of Viasat Inc., sale 272 shares at $37.64 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Miller Craig Andrew is holding 10,684 shares at $10,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.10 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -8.51. Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.