Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has seen a -0.39% decrease in the past week, with a -5.72% drop in the past month, and a -19.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for VTYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.35% for VTYX’s stock, with a 4.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is $57.58, which is $23.12 above the current market price. The public float for VTYX is 54.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTYX on May 29, 2023 was 852.06K shares.

VTYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) has surged by 3.02 when compared to previous closing price of 33.45, but the company has seen a -0.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VTYX Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.64. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. saw 5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from Sandborn William J., who sale 3,487 shares at the price of $36.47 back on May 15. After this action, Sandborn William J. now owns 34,662 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., valued at $127,182 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Raju, the Chief Executive Officer of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $39.28 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Mohan Raju is holding 1,543,126 shares at $1,178,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.