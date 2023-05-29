UTime Limited (UTME) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, UTME stock has gone up by 8.49%, with a monthly gain of 59.72% and a quarterly surge of 29.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.07% for UTime Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.81% for UTME’s stock, with a -14.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UTME is 3.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTME on May 29, 2023 was 234.06K shares.

UTME) stock’s latest price update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME)’s stock price has increased by 14.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a 8.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UTME Trading at 23.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +69.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME rose by +8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1313. In addition, UTime Limited saw 28.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UTime Limited (UTME) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.