Home  »  Business   »  UTime Limited (UTME) Stock: Evaluating the Annual ...

UTime Limited (UTME) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, UTME stock has gone up by 8.49%, with a monthly gain of 59.72% and a quarterly surge of 29.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.07% for UTime Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.81% for UTME’s stock, with a -14.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for UTME is 3.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTME on May 29, 2023 was 234.06K shares.

UTME) stock’s latest price update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME)’s stock price has increased by 14.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a 8.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UTME Trading at 23.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +69.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME rose by +8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1313. In addition, UTime Limited saw 28.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UTime Limited (UTME) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​