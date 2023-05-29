Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Stock Experiences -16.86% Monthly Change

In the past week, UPLD stock has gone down by -9.49%, with a monthly decline of -16.86% and a quarterly plunge of -51.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.59% for Upland Software Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.23% for UPLD stock, with a simple moving average of -59.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for UPLD is 27.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UPLD on May 29, 2023 was 472.05K shares.

UPLD) stock’s latest price update

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.38 in relation to its previous close of 2.90. However, the company has experienced a -9.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UPLD Trading at -22.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -22.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPLD fell by -9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Upland Software Inc. saw -59.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPLD starting from MCDONALD JOHN T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.75 back on Mar 13. After this action, MCDONALD JOHN T now owns 263,738 shares of Upland Software Inc., valued at $47,500 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD JOHN T, the CEO of Upland Software Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that MCDONALD JOHN T is holding 253,738 shares at $48,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPLD

Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -17.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.