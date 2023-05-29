Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.36 in comparison to its previous close of 147.49, however, the company has experienced a 2.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Right Now?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by analysts is $161.45, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for OLED is 43.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of OLED was 382.19K shares.

OLED’s Market Performance

OLED’s stock has seen a 2.28% increase for the week, with a 15.74% rise in the past month and a 13.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for Universal Display Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.13% for OLED’s stock, with a 26.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OLED Trading at 7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLED rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.07. In addition, Universal Display Corporation saw 42.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLED starting from LACERTE LAWRENCE, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $136.73 back on May 09. After this action, LACERTE LAWRENCE now owns 125,472 shares of Universal Display Corporation, valued at $2,050,950 using the latest closing price.

LACERTE LAWRENCE, the Director of Universal Display Corporation, sale 21,098 shares at $137.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that LACERTE LAWRENCE is holding 140,000 shares at $2,902,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.32 for the present operating margin

+76.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Display Corporation stands at +33.87. The total capital return value is set at 21.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.18. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Display Corporation (OLED), the company’s capital structure generated 2.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.51. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Universal Display Corporation (OLED) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.