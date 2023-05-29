United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) by analysts is $280.33, which is $73.86 above the current market price. The public float for UTHR is 44.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of UTHR was 541.72K shares.

UTHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) has plunged by -2.27 when compared to previous closing price of 212.14, but the company has seen a -5.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UTHR’s Market Performance

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has experienced a -5.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.95% drop in the past month, and a -16.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for UTHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.44% for UTHR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.04% for the last 200 days.

UTHR Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTHR fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.81. In addition, United Therapeutics Corporation saw -25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTHR starting from MAHON PAUL A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $214.58 back on May 18. After this action, MAHON PAUL A now owns 36,599 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation, valued at $1,287,473 using the latest closing price.

Mesa Nilda, the Director of United Therapeutics Corporation, sale 374 shares at $214.81 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Mesa Nilda is holding 5,806 shares at $80,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.17 for the present operating margin

+92.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Therapeutics Corporation stands at +37.56. The total capital return value is set at 19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.05. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 16.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.29. Total debt to assets is 13.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.