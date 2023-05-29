United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.66 in comparison to its previous close of 22.94, however, the company has experienced a 4.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Right Now?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is $31.93, which is $8.61 above the current market price. The public float for UCBI is 105.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UCBI on May 29, 2023 was 780.63K shares.

UCBI’s Market Performance

UCBI stock saw a decrease of 4.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.81% for UCBI’s stock, with a -27.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UCBI Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.39. In addition, United Community Banks Inc. saw -31.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCBI starting from BRADSHAW RICHARD, who sale 649 shares at the price of $38.52 back on Nov 01. After this action, BRADSHAW RICHARD now owns 69,514 shares of United Community Banks Inc., valued at $24,999 using the latest closing price.

DANIELS KENNETH L, the Director of United Community Banks Inc., purchase 500 shares at $28.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that DANIELS KENNETH L is holding 13,299 shares at $14,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Community Banks Inc. stands at +29.31. The total capital return value is set at 11.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.95.

Based on United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 39.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.