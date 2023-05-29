United Bankshares Inc.’s (UBSI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, UBSI stock has gone up by 1.49%, with a monthly decline of -7.89% and a quarterly plunge of -26.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for United Bankshares Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for UBSI’s stock, with a -20.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Right Now?

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UBSI is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UBSI is $34.33, which is $4.33 above the current price. The public float for UBSI is 131.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBSI on May 29, 2023 was 872.14K shares.

UBSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has jumped by 1.80 compared to previous close of 29.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UBSI Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.64. In addition, United Bankshares Inc. saw -25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from Rice Lacy I III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.43 back on May 25. After this action, Rice Lacy I III now owns 33,261 shares of United Bankshares Inc., valued at $294,348 using the latest closing price.

White Gary G, the Director of United Bankshares Inc., purchase 300 shares at $28.78 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that White Gary G is holding 39,184 shares at $8,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares Inc. stands at +34.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.02. Total debt to assets is 8.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.