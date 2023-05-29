Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Kontoor Brands Inc.’s (KTB) Stock

In the past week, KTB stock has gone up by 2.62%, with a monthly decline of -7.71% and a quarterly plunge of -5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Kontoor Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for KTB stock, with a simple moving average of -2.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) Right Now?

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) by analysts is $51.71, which is $10.63 above the current market price. The public float for KTB is 54.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of KTB was 522.29K shares.

KTB stock's latest price update

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB)’s stock price has plunge by 1.99relation to previous closing price of 40.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.62% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KTB Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTB rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.09. In addition, Kontoor Brands Inc. saw 2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTB starting from Waldeck Christopher, who sale 35,684 shares at the price of $50.99 back on Mar 16. After this action, Waldeck Christopher now owns 92,252 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc., valued at $1,819,354 using the latest closing price.

Sumner Susan Denise, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Kontoor Brands Inc., sale 11,535 shares at $50.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sumner Susan Denise is holding 16,326 shares at $582,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.55 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kontoor Brands Inc. stands at +9.33. The total capital return value is set at 33.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.10. Equity return is now at value 98.60, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB), the company’s capital structure generated 339.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.25. Total debt to assets is 53.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 324.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.