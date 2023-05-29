Understanding the 4.73% Volatility Levels of Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s (BLDE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has gone down by -4.39% for the week, with a 16.41% rise in the past month and a -32.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.73% for BLDE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.49% for BLDE’s stock, with a -25.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) is $6.80, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for BLDE is 56.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLDE on May 29, 2023 was 390.65K shares.

BLDE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) has increased by 2.01 when compared to last closing price of 2.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/18/23 that RedBird Takes More Than 5% Stake in Blade Air Mobility

BLDE Trading at 3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDE fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, Blade Air Mobility Inc. saw -14.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDE starting from WIESENTHAL ROBERT S, who sale 49,336 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Apr 10. After this action, WIESENTHAL ROBERT S now owns 7,669,496 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc., valued at $139,794 using the latest closing price.

Heyburn William A., the Chief Financial Officer of Blade Air Mobility Inc., sale 19,159 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Heyburn William A. is holding 1,457,210 shares at $54,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.56 for the present operating margin

+11.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blade Air Mobility Inc. stands at -18.66. The total capital return value is set at -17.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.39. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE), the company’s capital structure generated 6.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.26. Total debt to assets is 5.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.