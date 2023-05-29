Understanding the 21.01% Volatility Levels of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s (EEIQ) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) has gone up by 76.32% for the week, with a 143.64% rise in the past month and a 76.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.01% for EEIQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 76.05% for EEIQ stock, with a simple moving average of 70.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EEIQ is $2.50, which is -$0.18 below than the current price. The public float for EEIQ is 4.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of EEIQ on May 29, 2023 was 579.50K shares.

EEIQ) stock’s latest price update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ)’s stock price has increased by 11.21 compared to its previous closing price of 2.41. However, the company has seen a 76.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EEIQ Trading at 97.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.78%, as shares surge +137.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEIQ rose by +76.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.60. In addition, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited saw 21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EEIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-113.18 for the present operating margin

+64.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for EpicQuest Education Group International Limited stands at -95.91. The total capital return value is set at -41.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.85. Equity return is now at value -43.20, with -27.90 for asset returns.

Based on EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 6.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.35. Total debt to assets is 4.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.