Understanding the 2.44% Volatility Levels of Lamar Advertising Company’s (LAMR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, LAMR stock has gone down by -3.63%, with a monthly decline of -13.27% and a quarterly plunge of -12.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Lamar Advertising Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.13% for LAMR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) Right Now?

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LAMR is 86.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAMR on May 29, 2023 was 414.35K shares.

LAMR) stock’s latest price update

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.70 in relation to its previous close of 90.47. However, the company has experienced a -3.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

LAMR Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAMR fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.30. In addition, Lamar Advertising Company saw -3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAMR starting from Johnson Jay LeCoryelle, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $95.63 back on Mar 20. After this action, Johnson Jay LeCoryelle now owns 20,000 shares of Lamar Advertising Company, valued at $573,792 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Nancy, the Director of Lamar Advertising Company, purchase 200 shares at $105.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Fletcher Nancy is holding 3,887 shares at $21,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.67 for the present operating margin

+50.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamar Advertising Company stands at +21.59. The total capital return value is set at 10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), the company’s capital structure generated 382.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.27. Total debt to assets is 70.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 344.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.