Understanding the 12.52% Volatility Levels of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.’s (LYT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) has gone down by -12.72% for the week, with a -41.49% drop in the past month and a -33.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.52% for LYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.98% for LYT stock, with a simple moving average of -51.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LYT is 5.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume of LYT on May 29, 2023 was 97.42K shares.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT)’s stock price has decreased by -8.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a -12.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LYT Trading at -22.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares sank -45.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6304. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. saw -9.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29041.58 for the present operating margin

-24042.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. stands at -770.43. The total capital return value is set at -111.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25.

Based on Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.