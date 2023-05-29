Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has gone up by 3.49% for the week, with a -7.37% drop in the past month and a -3.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.13% for TKC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for TKC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Right Now?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TKC is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TKC is $6.42, which is $1.15 above the current price. The public float for TKC is 471.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TKC on May 29, 2023 was 296.32K shares.

TKC) stock’s latest price update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.27 in relation to its previous close of 3.98. However, the company has experienced a 3.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TKC Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKC rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. saw -13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.54 for the present operating margin

+32.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stands at +20.52. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.65. Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), the company’s capital structure generated 174.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.55. Total debt to assets is 52.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.