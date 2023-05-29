Trading Update: Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Stock Endures 2.79% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has gone down by -4.88% for the week, with a -9.00% drop in the past month and a -0.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.79% for SEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for SEM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) Right Now?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) by analysts is $35.80, which is $8.69 above the current market price. The public float for SEM is 102.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SEM was 568.78K shares.

SEM stock's latest price update

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.15 in relation to its previous close of 27.15. However, the company has experienced a -4.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SEM Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.64. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw 9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEM starting from ORTENZIO ROBERT A, who sale 116,033 shares at the price of $29.80 back on May 08. After this action, ORTENZIO ROBERT A now owns 1,412,967 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, valued at $3,457,783 using the latest closing price.

ORTENZIO ROBERT A, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $29.68 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that ORTENZIO ROBERT A is holding 6,989,668 shares at $1,484,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+8.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at +2.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66.

Based on Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), the company’s capital structure generated 459.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.13. Total debt to assets is 67.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 431.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.