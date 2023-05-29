Home  »  Business   »  Trading Update: Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ...

Trading Update: Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Stock Endures 47.70% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has gone down by -10.09% for the week, with a 39.35% rise in the past month and a 6.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 47.70% for DXF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.33% for DXF stock, with a simple moving average of -25.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) by analysts is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 13.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of DXF was 3.61M shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.68 in relation to its previous close of 0.18. However, the company has experienced a -10.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DXF Trading at 6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 47.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.00%, as shares sank -51.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -10.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2163. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -20.38 for the present operating margin
  • +100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -54.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

