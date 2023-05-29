TIM S.A. (TIMB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) is 21.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TIMB is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TIM S.A. (TIMB) is $16.52, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for TIMB is 484.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On May 29, 2023, TIMB’s average trading volume was 482.21K shares.

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.21 in comparison to its previous close of 14.34, however, the company has experienced a 2.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIMB’s Market Performance

TIM S.A. (TIMB) has experienced a 2.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.90% rise in the past month, and a 22.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for TIMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for TIMB’s stock, with a 20.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIMB Trading at 8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.06. In addition, TIM S.A. saw 24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TIM S.A. (TIMB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.