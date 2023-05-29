The Volatility of Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s (PB) Stock: A -3.47% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has gone down by -3.47% for the week, with a -6.66% drop in the past month and a -20.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.40% for PB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.14% for PB’s stock, with a -16.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) is 10.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PB is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is $69.00, which is $10.8 above the current market price. The public float for PB is 87.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On May 29, 2023, PB’s average trading volume was 873.72K shares.

PB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) has increased by 0.76 when compared to last closing price of 57.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Analyst Says to Buy Prosperity Bancshares

PB Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PB fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.87. In addition, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. saw -19.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PB starting from LORD L. JACK, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $62.04 back on May 01. After this action, LORD L. JACK now owns 33,125 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., valued at $310,200 using the latest closing price.

TIMANUS H E JR, the Chairman of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $61.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that TIMANUS H E JR is holding 203,891 shares at $61,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stands at +42.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.