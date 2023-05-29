The Volatility of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VLRS) Stock: A 5.04% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, VLRS stock has gone up by 5.04%, with a monthly gain of 21.25% and a quarterly surge of 16.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.21% for VLRS’s stock, with a 34.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VLRS is 2.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VLRS is $18.77, which is $4.24 above the current price. The public float for VLRS is 109.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLRS on May 29, 2023 was 325.96K shares.

VLRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) has surged by 5.93 when compared to previous closing price of 12.98, but the company has seen a 5.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VLRS Trading at 16.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +16.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLRS rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.46. In addition, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. saw 64.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.65 for the present operating margin

+8.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stands at -2.82. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.13.

Based on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,076.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.50. Total debt to assets is 66.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 914.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.