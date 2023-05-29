The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Stock Sees a11.11 Increase

In the past week, REAX stock has gone up by 9.24%, with a monthly gain of 10.17% and a quarterly plunge of -5.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.72% for The Real Brokerage Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.57% for REAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) is $2.10, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for REAX is 145.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On May 29, 2023, REAX’s average trading volume was 87.11K shares.

REAX) stock’s latest price update

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REAX Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAX rose by +9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1920. In addition, The Real Brokerage Inc. saw 23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.17 for the present operating margin

+8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Real Brokerage Inc. stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at -79.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.48. Equity return is now at value -128.20, with -48.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

The receivables turnover for the company is 390.37 and the total asset turnover is 9.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.