The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV)’s stock price has dropped by -2.04 in relation to previous closing price of 1.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEV is $3.68, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 114.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.32% of that float. The average trading volume for LEV on May 29, 2023 was 858.59K shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV stock saw a decrease of -6.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.13% for LEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.05% for the last 200 days.

LEV Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1215. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.