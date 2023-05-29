The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) Stock

In the past week, OII stock has gone up by 0.18%, with a monthly decline of -5.28% and a quarterly plunge of -24.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Oceaneering International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for OII’s stock, with a 8.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Right Now?

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OII is at 2.83.

The average price suggested by analysts for OII is $22.00, which is $5.69 above the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume for OII on May 29, 2023 was 838.06K shares.

OII) stock’s latest price update

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII)’s stock price has soared by 1.30 in relation to previous closing price of 16.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OII Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.54. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw -6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from GOODWIN DEANNA L, who sale 48,303 shares at the price of $16.57 back on May 15. After this action, GOODWIN DEANNA L now owns 19,899 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $800,526 using the latest closing price.

Childress Earl, the SVP, Chief Commercial Ofc. of Oceaneering International Inc., sale 9,251 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Childress Earl is holding 79,391 shares at $161,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.