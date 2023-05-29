The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s (MFH) Stock

The stock of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has gone up by 24.73% for the week, with a 88.62% rise in the past month and a 156.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.43% for MFH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.97% for MFH’s stock, with a 113.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.

The public float for MFH is 14.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MFH on May 29, 2023 was 227.66K shares.

MFH) stock’s latest price update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.21 compared to its previous closing price of 1.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MFH Trading at 61.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares surge +64.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFH rose by +24.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.74. In addition, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. saw 86.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFH

Equity return is now at value -134.40, with -118.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.