The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cytokinetics Incorporated’s (CYTK) Stock

The stock of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has gone down by -4.16% for the week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month and a -13.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.45% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of -12.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYTK is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) is $60.38, which is $23.57 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 90.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.43% of that float. On May 29, 2023, CYTK’s average trading volume was 998.86K shares.

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) has plunged by -0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 37.54, but the company has seen a -4.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/19/21 that Cytokinetics Stock Is Surging. Heart-Drug Results Are Exciting Investors.

CYTK Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.42. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -18.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Blum Robert I, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $37.41 back on May 16. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 441,058 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $467,625 using the latest closing price.

HENDERSON JOHN T, the Director of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 4,166 shares at $37.77 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that HENDERSON JOHN T is holding 25,420 shares at $157,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99. Equity return is now at value 713.60, with -45.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.